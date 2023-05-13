mar 25 avril 2023
CONCERT DE CHORALES Cathédrale Saint-Dié-des-Vosges

CONCERT DE CHORALES Cathédrale, 13 mai 2023, Saint-Dié-des-Vosges.

A l’occasion des 50 ans du jumelage entre les villes de Saint-Dié-des-Vosges et de Friedrichshafen, temps de spiritualité en musique dans le cadre de la Nuit des cathédrales, avec les chorales Voix de Saint-Dié et Männerchor Friedrichshafen-Fischbach.. Tout public
Samedi 2023-05-13 à 20:30:00 ; fin : 2023-05-13 23:00:00. 0 EUR.
Cathédrale Place du Général de Gaulle
Saint-Dié-des-Vosges 88100 Vosges Grand Est

On the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the twinning between the cities of Saint-Dié-des-Vosges and Friedrichshafen, a time of spirituality in music within the framework of the Night of the Cathedrals, with the choirs Voix de Saint-Dié and Männerchor Friedrichshafen-Fischbach.

Con motivo del 50 aniversario del hermanamiento entre las ciudades de Saint-Dié-des-Vosges y Friedrichshafen, un momento de espiritualidad musical en el marco de la Noche de las Catedrales, con los coros Voix de Saint-Dié y Männerchor Friedrichshafen-Fischbach.

Anlässlich des 50-jährigen Bestehens der Städtepartnerschaft zwischen Saint-Dié-des-Vosges und Friedrichshafen, Zeit für Spiritualität mit Musik im Rahmen der Nacht der Kathedralen, mit den Chören Voix de Saint-Dié und Männerchor Friedrichshafen-Fischbach.

