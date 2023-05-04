ANIMATIONS ET COMBATS AU SABRE LASER « MAY THE 4TH BE WITH YOU » Place du Marché, 4 mai 2023, .

Fan de Star wars ? Envie de découvrir le sabre laser avec un maître d’armes ? Envie de partager un moment déguisé en Jedi, en Princesse Leia ou en Dark Vador ? Ou simple curieux… cet événement est pour toi !

Ambiance guerre des étoiles garantie !

Démonstrations et initiation enfants et adultes de combats au sabre laser.

Ensemble, fêtons May the 4th pour le plaisir de partager un bon moment sur ce thème.. Tout public

Jeudi 2023-05-04 à 17:30:00 ; fin : 2023-05-04 20:00:00. 0 EUR.

Place du Marché

Saint-Dié-des-Vosges 88100 Vosges Grand Est



Are you a fan of Star Wars? Want to discover the lightsaber with a master of arms? Want to share a moment dressed as a Jedi, Princess Leia or Darth Vader? Or just curious… this event is for you!

Star Wars atmosphere guaranteed!

Demonstrations and initiation of lightsaber fights for children and adults.

Let’s celebrate May the 4th together for the pleasure of sharing a good time on this theme.

¿Eres fan de Star Wars? ¿Quieres descubrir el sable de luz con un maestro de armas? ¿Quieres compartir un momento vestido de Jedi, Princesa Leia o Darth Vader? O simplemente sientes curiosidad… ¡este evento es para ti!

¡Ambiente Star Wars garantizado!

Demostraciones e iniciación a la lucha con sables láser para niños y adultos.

Celebremos juntos el 4 de mayo por el placer de compartir un buen rato sobre este tema.

Sind Sie ein Fan von Star Wars? Haben Sie Lust, das Lichtschwert mit einem Waffenmeister zu entdecken? Hast du Lust, als Jedi, Prinzessin Leia oder Darth Vader verkleidet einen Moment mit anderen zu verbringen? Oder einfach nur neugierig? Dann ist diese Veranstaltung genau das Richtige für dich!

Star Wars-Atmosphäre ist garantiert!

Vorführungen und Einführungen für Kinder und Erwachsene in den Lichtschwertkampf.

Lassen Sie uns gemeinsam May the 4th feiern und eine gute Zeit unter diesem Motto verbringen.

Mise à jour le 2023-04-28 par OT SAINT DIE DES VOSGES