RANDONNÉE DU CLUB VOSGIEN Parking P2 du palais Omnisports Joseph Claudel, 25 avril 2023, Saint-Dié-des-Vosges. Circuit de 6,5 km et 230 m de dénivelé. Anould, Chapelle Montégoutte, Col de Mandray, Sentier Crête, Le Lange.. Tout public

Mardi 2023-04-25 à 13:30:00 ; fin : 2023-04-25 18:00:00. 1.5 EUR.

Parking P2 du palais Omnisports Joseph Claudel Rue du 12e Régiment d’Artillerie prolongée

Saint-Dié-des-Vosges 88100 Vosges Grand Est



Circuit of 6,5 km and 230 m of ascent. Anould, Chapelle Montégoutte, Col de Mandray, Sentier Crête, Le Lange. Circuito de 6,5 km y 230 m de desnivel. Anould, Chapelle Montégoutte, Col de Mandray, Sentier Crête, Le Lange. Rundweg von 6,5 km und 230 m Höhenunterschied. Anould, Kapelle Montégoutte, Col de Mandray, Sentier Crête, Le Lange.

