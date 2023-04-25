RANDONNÉE DU CLUB VOSGIEN Parking P2 du palais Omnisports Joseph Claudel, 25 avril 2023, Saint-Dié-des-Vosges.

Circuit de 21 km et 917m de dénivelé. Markstein, Grand Ballon, Lacs Ballen et Lauch.. Tout public

Mardi 2023-04-25 à 08:00:00 ; fin : 2023-04-25 18:00:00. 1.5 EUR.

Parking P2 du palais Omnisports Joseph Claudel Rue de 12e Régiment d’Artillerie prolongée

Saint-Dié-des-Vosges 88100 Vosges Grand Est



Circuit of 21 km and 917m of ascent. Markstein, Grand Ballon, Lakes Ballen and Lauch.

Circuito de 21 km y 917 m de ascensión. Markstein, Grand Ballon, lagos Ballen y Lauch.

Rundweg von 21 km und 917 m Höhenunterschied. Markstein, Grand Ballon, Ballen- und Lauch-See.

Mise à jour le 2023-04-19 par OT SAINT DIE DES VOSGES