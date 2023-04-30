EXPOSITION « MICHEL BROSSELIN, 50 ANS DE PROTECTION DE LA NATURE » 2, Rue du 8 mai Saint-Denis-du-Payré
EXPOSITION « MICHEL BROSSELIN, 50 ANS DE PROTECTION DE LA NATURE » 2, Rue du 8 mai, 30 avril 2023, Saint-Denis-du-Payré.
Exposition « Michel Brosselin, 50 ans de protection de la nature ».
2023-04-30 à ; fin : 2023-04-30 18:00:00. .
2, Rue du 8 mai
Saint-Denis-du-Payré 85580 Vendée Pays de la Loire
Exhibition « Michel Brosselin, 50 years of nature protection
Exposición « Michel Brosselin, 50 años de protección de la naturaleza »
Ausstellung « Michel Brosselin, 50 Jahre Naturschutz »
Mise à jour le 2023-03-14 par Vendée Expansion