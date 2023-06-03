Un jardin des Simples aux Amandiers 1 Impasse du Cordonnier, 3 juin 2023, Saint-Crespin.

3 jours pour créer ensemble un jardin de plantes aromatiques et médicinales aux Amandiers, connaître les usages et propriétés des plantes aromatiques et médicinales, apprendre à les récolter, les transformer pour fabriquer ses remèdes

Venez en famille, entre ami.e.s, seul.e pour une ou les 3 journées pour participez à la création d’un jardin des Simples !

Les objectifs sont :

– Savoir créer et entretenir un jardin des simples avec l’esprit permaculture

– Connaître les fondamentaux et les principes de la permaculture et les mettre en application

– Connaître et utiliser les plantes médicinales et aromatiques du jardin et savoir fabriquer des remèdes (tisane, sirop, vinaigre, macérat huileux et baume)

Samedi 3 juin de 10h00 à 16h30 : Récolte, séchage et fabrication de remèdes – la tisane et le sirop

-Découverte du jardin et des plantes médicinales : reconnaissance, propriétés, usages et précautions

-Récolte et séchage des plantes : apport théorique, pratique de récolte et séchage

-Ateliers « l’art de la tisane » et « fabrication d’un sirop »

Vous repartirez avec votre tisane composée, votre sirop et quelques fiches de recettes simples à réaliser.

Animée par : Marie-Laure Giannetti, herbaliste

Prochain RDV le 26 août pour la récolte, séchage et fabrication de remèdes – vinaigre, macérat huileux et baume !

Repas partagé.

Les journées peuvent être suivies indépendamment l’une de l’autre.

Le contenu du programme pourra être adapté en fonction des conditions climatiques, de la floraison et de la disponibilité des plantes.

Les journées seront confirmées à partir de 8 personnes inscrites, alors ne tardez pas pour vous inscrire !

Tarif 1 journée : 70€

Tarif 3 journées : 170 € au lieu de 210 €

Tarif 1 journée pour les familles : pour 2 adultes et enfants -12 ans (gratuit) = 100 € au lieu de 140 €.

2023-06-03 à 10:00:00 ; fin : 2023-06-03 16:30:00. .

1 Impasse du Cordonnier

Saint-Crespin 76590 Seine-Maritime Normandie



3 days to create together a garden of aromatic and medicinal plants at Les Amandiers, to know the uses and properties of aromatic and medicinal plants, to learn how to harvest them, to transform them to make remedies

Come with your family, friends, or alone for one or all three days to participate in the creation of a garden of simple plants!

The objectives are :

– To know how to create and maintain a garden of the simple with the permaculture spirit

– Know the fundamentals and principles of permaculture and apply them

– To know and use the medicinal and aromatic plants of the garden and to know how to make remedies (herbal tea, syrup, vinegar, oily macerate and balm)

Saturday, June 3 from 10:00 am to 4:30 pm: Harvesting, drying and making remedies – herbal tea and syrup

-Discovery of the garden and medicinal plants: recognition, properties, uses and precautions

-Harvesting and drying of plants: theoretical contribution, practical harvesting and drying

-Workshops « the art of herbal tea » and « making syrup

You will leave with your own herbal tea, your own syrup and some simple recipes to make.

Animated by : Marie-Laure Giannetti, herbalist

Next meeting on August 26 for harvesting, drying and making remedies – vinegar, oily macerate and balm!

Shared meal.

The days can be followed independently of each other.

The content of the program can be adapted according to the climatic conditions, the flowering and the availability of the plants.

The days will be confirmed from 8 people registered, so do not delay to register!

Rate for 1 day: 70?

Rate for 3 days: 170 ? instead of 210 ?

1 day rate for families: for 2 adults and children -12 years old (free) = 100 ? instead of 140 ?

3 días para crear juntos un jardín de plantas aromáticas y medicinales en Les Amandiers, conocer los usos y propiedades de las plantas aromáticas y medicinales, aprender a recolectarlas, transformarlas para hacer remedios

Ven con tu familia, amigos o solo durante uno o los tres días para participar en la creación de un jardín de plantas sencillas

Los objetivos son :

– Saber crear y mantener un huerto sencillo con el espíritu de la permacultura

– Conocer los fundamentos y principios de la permacultura y aplicarlos

– Conocer y utilizar las plantas medicinales y aromáticas del jardín y saber elaborar remedios (tisana, jarabe, vinagre, macerado oleoso y bálsamo)

Sábado 3 de junio de 10:00 a 16:30: Cosecha, secado y elaboración de remedios – tisana y jarabe

-Descubrimiento del jardín y plantas medicinales: reconocimiento, propiedades, usos y precauciones

-Recolección y secado de plantas: contribución teórica, práctica de la recolección y el secado

-Talleres « el arte de la tisana » y « elaboración de un jarabe

Te irás con tu propia tisana, tu propio jarabe y unas sencillas fichas de recetas para hacer.

Organizado por : Marie-Laure Giannetti, herborista

Próxima reunión el 26 de agosto para cosechar, secar y elaborar remedios: ¡vinagre, macerado oleoso y bálsamo!

Comida compartida.

Los días pueden seguirse independientemente unos de otros.

El contenido del programa podrá adaptarse en función de las condiciones meteorológicas, la floración y la disponibilidad de plantas.

Los días se confirmarán a partir de 8 personas inscritas, ¡así que no tardes en inscribirte!

Precio por 1 día: 70?

Tarifa de 3 días: 170€ en lugar de 210€

Tarifa de 1 día para familias: para 2 adultos y niños -12 años (gratis) = 100€ en lugar de 140€

3 Tage, um gemeinsam einen Kräuter- und Heilpflanzengarten in Les Amandiers anzulegen, den Gebrauch und die Eigenschaften von Kräuter- und Heilpflanzen kennenzulernen, zu lernen, sie zu ernten, sie zu verarbeiten, um seine Heilmittel herzustellen

Kommen Sie mit Ihrer Familie, Ihren Freunden oder allein für einen oder alle drei Tage, um an der Schaffung eines Gartens der Einfachen teilzunehmen!

Die Ziele sind:

– Wissen, wie man einen Garten der Einfachen mit dem Geist der Permakultur anlegt und pflegt

– Die Grundlagen und Prinzipien der Permakultur kennen und anwenden können

– Die Heil- und Aromapflanzen des Gartens kennen und verwenden und Heilmittel herstellen können (Tee, Sirup, Essig, Ölmazerat und Balsam)

Samstag, 3. Juni, 10.00-16.30 Uhr: Ernten, trocknen und Heilmittel herstellen – der Kräutertee und der Sirup

-Entdeckung des Gartens und der Heilpflanzen: Erkennung, Eigenschaften, Verwendung und Vorsichtsmaßnahmen

-Ernten und Trocknen der Pflanzen: theoretischer Input, Praxis des Erntens und Trocknens

-Workshops « Die Kunst des Kräutertees » und « Herstellung eines Sirups »

Sie werden mit Ihrem selbst zusammengestellten Kräutertee, Ihrem Sirup und einigen einfach zu realisierenden Rezeptkarten nach Hause gehen.

Moderiert von : Marie-Laure Giannetti, Kräuterkundlerin

Nächstes RDV am 26. August für die Ernte, Trocknung und Herstellung von Heilmitteln – Essig, Ölmazerat und Balsam!

Gemeinsames Mittagessen.

Die Tage können unabhängig voneinander besucht werden.

Der Inhalt des Programms kann je nach Wetterbedingungen, Blütezeit und Verfügbarkeit der Pflanzen angepasst werden.

Die Tage werden ab 8 angemeldeten Personen bestätigt, also zögern Sie nicht, sich anzumelden!

Preis für einen Tag: 70?

3-Tages-Tarif: 170 ? statt 210 ?

1-Tages-Tarif für Familien: für 2 Erwachsene und Kinder unter 12 Jahren (kostenlos) = 100 ? statt 140 ?

Mise à jour le 2023-01-16 par Normandie Tourisme / Seine-Maritime Attractivité