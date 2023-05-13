A la rencontre de votre Gardienne Feutrée – Féerilaine 1 Impasse du Cordonnier, 13 mai 2023, Saint-Crespin.

Immersion dans notre matrice créative…

Dans le cadre nature et enchanteur des Amandiers, nous formerons un cercle de 8 à 10 f’âmes pour s’immerger dans notre matrice créative et révéler la gardienne de notre chemin de vie… Grâce à différentes fibres dont la laine, le lin, le soja chacune ira à la rencontre et façonnera sa poupée grâce au feutrage à l’aiguille. Je vous guiderai pas à pas, dans une énergie de temps lente et consciente, tout en vous laissant vous approprier la matière et votre propre ressenti afin que l’âme qui s’incarne avec alignement… Ce sera un voyage semi méditatif où le temps s’arrête pour vous plonger dans votre lignée, votre histoire, votre monde intérieur… Après cet atelier, votre autel ou votre espace sacré rayonnera d’une nouvelle vibration… Si vous ressentez l’appel de la rencontre, ce rendez-vous est pour vous… J’espère vous y retrouver…Marie

Déroulement de la journée :AccueilVoyage méditatifBalade dans le jardin pour récolter des éléments naturelsPremier temps créatifPause déjeunerDeuxième temps créatifPetite pause détenteBénédiction des Gardiennes et cercle de paroles

Date : Samedi 13 Mai 2023 Accueil dès 8h30. Atelier : 9h – 17h30/18h

Déjeuner : Repas partagé, tiré du sac.

Tarif : 150 euros fournitures comprises + adhésion annuelle aux Amandiers à partir de 15€

Inscription obligatoire, places limitées.

Merc de prendre note que cet atelier n’est pas formatif et que toute inspiration ou reproduction n’est pas autorisé.?

Public : Femmes

Aucune expérience ou connaissance en feutrage n’est nécessaire pour participer.

Animatrice :

Marie, artisane feutrière autodidacte depuis de nombreuses années et créatrice de l’atelier Féerilaine. Elle travaille l’artisanat sacré afin de donner vie à tout un monde enchanté et intuitif. Reliée à la roue de l’année païenne, elle propose des créations feutrées au rythme des saisons via des box et des âmes Fées, des Gardiennes, des Cloches Enchantées et d’autres inspirations sur mesure en résonance avec son adoptant.e.

Plus d’informations : www.feerilaine.com.

2023-05-13 à 08:30:00 ; fin : 2023-05-13 18:00:00. .

1 Impasse du Cordonnier

Saint-Crespin 76590 Seine-Maritime Normandie



Immersion in our creative matrix…

In the natural and enchanting setting of Les Amandiers, we will form a circle of 8 to 10 souls to immerse ourselves in our creative matrix and reveal the guardian of our life path? Thanks to different fibers such as wool, linen, soy, each one will go to the meeting and will shape her doll thanks to felting with the needle. I will guide you step by step, in a slow and conscious energy of time, while letting you appropriate the material and your own feeling so that the soul which is incarnated with alignment? It will be a semi-meditative journey where time stops to immerse you in your lineage, your history, your inner world? After this workshop, your altar or sacred space will radiate a new vibration? If you feel the call of the meeting, this meeting is for you? I hope to see you there?Marie

Course of the day:WelcomeMeditative journeyWalk in the garden to collect natural elementsFirst creative timeLunch breakSecond creative timeSmall relaxing breakBlessing of the Guardians and talking circle

Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023 Welcome at 8:30 am. Workshop: 9am ? 5:30pm/6pm

Lunch : Shared lunch, drawn from the bag.

Price: 150 euros including supplies + annual membership to the Amandiers from 15?

Registration required, places are limited.

Please note that this workshop is not educational and that no inspiration or reproduction is allowed

Public: Women

No experience or knowledge of felting is necessary to participate.

Facilitator :

Marie, a self-taught felt maker for many years and creator of the Féerilaine workshop. She works with sacred crafts in order to give life to an enchanted and intuitive world. Connected to the wheel of the pagan year, she offers felted creations to the rhythm of the seasons via boxes and Fairy souls, Guardians, Enchanted Bells and other custom inspirations in resonance with its adopter.

More information : www.feerilaine.com

Inmersión en nuestra matriz creativa…

En el marco natural y encantador de Les Amandiers, formaremos un círculo de 8 a 10 almas para sumergirnos en nuestra matriz creativa y desvelar el guardián de nuestro camino vital.. Utilizando diferentes fibras como la lana, el lino y la soja, cada persona conocerá y dará forma a su muñeca utilizando el fieltro de aguja. Te guiaré paso a paso, en una energía lenta y consciente del tiempo, mientras te dejas apropiar del material y de tu propio sentimiento para que el alma que se encarna con la alineación? Será un viaje semi-meditativo donde el tiempo se detiene para sumergirte en tu linaje, tu historia, tu mundo interior? Después de este taller, tu altar o espacio sagrado irradiará una nueva vibración? Si sientes la llamada del encuentro, este encuentro es para ti? Espero verte allí… Marie

Desarrollo del día:BienvenidaViaje meditativoPaseo por el jardín para recoger elementos naturalesPrimer tiempo creativoPausa para comerSegundo tiempo creativoPequeña pausa de relajaciónBendición de los Guardianes y círculo de conversación

Fecha: Sábado 13 de mayo de 2023 Bienvenida a las 8.30 h. Taller: 9h00 – 17h30 – 18h00

Almuerzo : Almuerzo compartido, sacado de la bolsa.

Precio: 150 euros con avituallamiento incluido + afiliación anual a los Amandiers a partir de 15?

Inscripción obligatoria, plazas limitadas.

Tenga en cuenta que no se trata de un taller de formación y que no está permitida la inspiración ni la reproducción

Público: Mujeres

No es necesario tener experiencia o conocimientos de fieltro para participar.

Facilitador :

Marie, artesana de fieltro autodidacta desde hace muchos años y creadora del taller Féerilaine. Trabaja con oficios sagrados para dar vida a un mundo encantado e intuitivo. Conectada a la rueda pagana del año, ofrece creaciones de fieltro al ritmo de las estaciones a través de cajas y Almas de Hadas, Guardianes, Campanas Encantadas y otras inspiraciones hechas a medida en resonancia con su adoptante.

Más información: www.feerilaine.com

Eintauchen in unsere kreative Matrix…

In der natürlichen und zauberhaften Umgebung von Les Amandiers werden wir einen Kreis von 8 bis 10 Seelen bilden, um in unsere kreative Matrix einzutauchen und die Hüterin unseres Lebensweges zu enthüllen? Mithilfe verschiedener Fasern wie Wolle, Leinen und Soja wird sich jede von uns treffen und ihre Puppe mithilfe von Nadelfilzen formen. Ich führe Sie Schritt für Schritt in einer langsamen und bewussten Zeitenergie, wobei Sie sich das Material und Ihre eigenen Empfindungen aneignen können, damit die Seele, die sich mit der Ausrichtung inkarniert, in die Lage versetzt wird, sich zu entfalten Es wird eine halb-meditative Reise, bei der die Zeit stillsteht, um in Ihre Abstammung, Ihre Geschichte und Ihre innere Welt einzutauchen Nach diesem Workshop wird Ihr Altar oder Ihr heiliger Raum in einer neuen Schwingung erstrahlen? Wenn Sie den Ruf nach einem Treffen verspüren, ist dieses Treffen genau das Richtige für Sie? Ich hoffe, wir sehen uns dort?Marie

Tagesablauf:BegrüßungMeditative ReiseSpaziergang durch den Garten, um natürliche Elemente zu sammelnErste kreative PhaseMittagspauseZweite kreative PhaseKleine EntspannungspauseSegnung der Wächterinnen und Gesprächskreis

Datum: Samstag, 13. Mai 2023 Empfang ab 8:30 Uhr. Workshop: 9 Uhr ? 17.30/18 Uhr

Mittagessen: Gemeinsame Mahlzeit aus dem Rucksack.

Preis: 150 Euro inkl. Material + Jahresmitgliedschaft bei Les Amandiers ab 15?

Anmeldung erforderlich, begrenzte Plätze.

Bitte beachten Sie, dass es sich bei diesem Workshop nicht um eine Schulung handelt und dass jegliche Inspiration oder Vervielfältigung nicht erlaubt ist

Zielgruppe: Frauen

Es sind keine Erfahrungen oder Kenntnisse im Filzen erforderlich, um teilzunehmen.

Moderatorin :

Marie, seit vielen Jahren autodidaktische Filzhandwerkerin und Gründerin des Ateliers Féerilaine. Sie arbeitet mit heiligem Kunsthandwerk, um eine verzauberte und intuitive Welt zum Leben zu erwecken. Sie ist mit dem heidnischen Jahresrad verbunden und bietet gefilzte Kreationen im Rhythmus der Jahreszeiten über Boxen und Feenseelen, Wächterinnen, verzauberte Glocken und andere maßgeschneiderte Inspirationen an, die in Resonanz mit ihrer Adoptantin stehen.

Weitere Informationen: www.feerilaine.com

