Signes2mains : « Bébé Signe » – Atelier thématique ou découverte aux Amandiers 1 Impasse du Cordonnier, 15 avril 2023, Saint-Crespin.
Vous avez découvert Signes2mains ou comment communiquer avec bébé :
avec « Bébé Signe » – Atelier Découverte
Un temps de rencontre et d’échanges ludiques avec plusieurs thématiques !
Plusieurs ateliers d’1h existent (*un délai entre 2 ateliers est recommandé) :
« Chantons des 2 mains© » – Atelier comptines *
« Pour aller plus loin » Lecture de contes, thématiques, tapis de contes …
Vocabulaire par thématique : Emotions, Noël, cuisine, famille etc …
Conseils :
Il est recommandé d’arriver 5 minutes avant le début de l’atelier.
Vous pouvez prévoir de quoi nourrir bébé.
Public :
Enfant à partir de 4 mois, frères et sœurs plus âgés sont aussi bienvenus.
Tarif : à partir de 15€
Inscription obligatoire. Nombre de places limitées.
Animatrice :
Jessica Demonchy, formée à Paris d’octobre 2009 à février 2010, auprès de Signes2mains, Capp formation et Sandrine Higel, fondatrice de Signes2mains..
2023-04-15 à 11:00:00 ; fin : 2023-04-15 12:00:00. .
1 Impasse du Cordonnier
Saint-Crespin 76590 Seine-Maritime Normandie
