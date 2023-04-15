Signes2mains : « Bébé Signe » – Atelier thématique ou découverte aux Amandiers 1 Impasse du Cordonnier, 15 avril 2023, Saint-Crespin.

Vous avez découvert Signes2mains ou comment communiquer avec bébé :

avec « Bébé Signe » – Atelier Découverte

Un temps de rencontre et d’échanges ludiques avec plusieurs thématiques !

Plusieurs ateliers d’1h existent (*un délai entre 2 ateliers est recommandé) :

« Chantons des 2 mains© » – Atelier comptines *

« Pour aller plus loin » Lecture de contes, thématiques, tapis de contes …

Vocabulaire par thématique : Emotions, Noël, cuisine, famille etc …

Conseils :

Il est recommandé d’arriver 5 minutes avant le début de l’atelier.

Vous pouvez prévoir de quoi nourrir bébé.

Public :

Enfant à partir de 4 mois, frères et sœurs plus âgés sont aussi bienvenus.

Tarif : à partir de 15€

Inscription obligatoire. Nombre de places limitées.

Animatrice :

Jessica Demonchy, formée à Paris d’octobre 2009 à février 2010, auprès de Signes2mains, Capp formation et Sandrine Higel, fondatrice de Signes2mains..

2023-04-15 à 11:00:00 ; fin : 2023-04-15 12:00:00. .

1 Impasse du Cordonnier

Saint-Crespin 76590 Seine-Maritime Normandie



You have discovered Signes2mains or how to communicate with baby :

with » Bébé Signe » – Discovery Workshop

A time of meeting and playful exchanges with several themes!

Several 1 hour workshops are available (*a delay between 2 workshops is recommended):

« Singing with 2 hands© » – Nursery rhymes workshop

« To go further » Reading of tales, themes, carpet of tales…

Vocabulary by theme: Emotions, Christmas, cooking, family etc…

Advice :

It is recommended to arrive 5 minutes before the beginning of the workshop.

You can bring something to feed your baby.

Public:

Child from 4 months old, older siblings are also welcome.

Price: from 15?

Registration required. Limited number of places.

Facilitator :

Jessica Demonchy, trained in Paris from October 2009 to February 2010, with Signes2mains, Capp formation and Sandrine Higel, founder of Signes2mains.

Usted ha descubierto Signes2mains o cómo comunicarse con el bebé :

con « Bébé Signe » – Taller de descubrimiento

¡Un momento de encuentro y de intercambios lúdicos con varios temas!

Varios talleres de 1 hora están disponibles (*se recomienda un intervalo entre 2 talleres):

« Chantons des 2 mains© » – Taller de canciones infantiles

« Para ir más lejos » Lectura de cuentos, temas, alfombras de cuentos…

Vocabulario por temas: Emociones, Navidad, cocina, familia, etc.

Consejos :

Se recomienda llegar 5 minutos antes del comienzo del taller.

Puede traer algo para dar de comer a su bebé.

Público:

Niños a partir de 4 meses, los hermanos mayores también son bienvenidos.

Precio: a partir de 15?

Inscripción obligatoria. Plazas limitadas.

Facilitadora :

Jessica Demonchy, formada en París de octubre de 2009 a febrero de 2010, con Signes2mains, Capp formación y Sandrine Higel, fundadora de Signes2mains.

Sie haben « Signs2mains » entdeckt oder wie man mit dem Baby kommunizieren kann :

mit « Bébé Signe » – Entdeckungsworkshop

Eine Zeit der Begegnung und des spielerischen Austauschs mit verschiedenen Themen!

Es gibt mehrere 1-stündige Workshops (*eine Zeitspanne zwischen zwei Workshops wird empfohlen):

« Chantons des 2 mains© » – Workshop mit Kinderreimen *

« Weiterführende Informationen » Lesen von Märchen, Themen, Märchenteppiche …

Vokabeln nach Themen: Emotionen, Weihnachten, Küche, Familie usw. …

Tipps:

Es wird empfohlen, 5 Minuten vor Beginn des Workshops einzutreffen.

Sie können etwas zum Füttern des Babys mitbringen.

Publikum :

Kinder ab 4 Monaten, ältere Geschwister sind ebenfalls willkommen.

Preis: ab 15 ?

Eine Anmeldung ist erforderlich. Begrenzte Anzahl an Plätzen.

Kursleiterin:

Jessica Demonchy, ausgebildet in Paris von Oktober 2009 bis Februar 2010 bei Signes2mains, Capp formation und Sandrine Higel, der Gründerin von Signes2mains.

