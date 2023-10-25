La LudO’ Saint-Côme-d’Olt, 25 octobre 2023, Saint-Côme-d'Olt.

Saint-Côme-d’Olt,Aveyron

Venez jouer à des jeux de société ! De 0 à 107 ans ! A Espalion et sur les communes des environs.

2023-10-25 fin : 2023-10-25 . 22 EUR.

Saint-Côme-d’Olt 12500 Aveyron Occitanie



Come and play board games! From 0 to 107 years old ! In Espalion and in the surrounding villages

¡Ven a jugar a juegos de mesa! ¡De 0 a 107 años! En Espalion y alrededores

Kommt und spielt Gesellschaftsspiele! Von 0 bis 107 Jahren! In Espalion und den umliegenden Gemeinden

Mise à jour le 2023-09-19 par OT Terres d’Aveyron