LES 24H DE L’ARBRE Saint-Clément-de-Rivière, 25 novembre 2023, Saint-Clément-de-Rivière.

Saint-Clément-de-Rivière,Hérault

Nous avons le plaisir de vous inviter à notre prochain rendez-vous en faveur de la Biodiversité.

Cet événement citoyen, sportif, artistique et pédago-ludique a pour objectif de participer activement à la préservation de la biodiversité Locale et de répondre aux enjeux de résilience alimentaire puisqu’au cours de ce weekend, plus d’une centaine d’arbres nourriciers seront mis en terre..

2023-11-25 fin : 2023-11-26 . EUR.

Saint-Clément-de-Rivière 34980 Hérault Occitanie



We are delighted to invite you to our next event in support of Biodiversity.

The aim of this civic, sporting, artistic and educational event is to play an active part in preserving local biodiversity and responding to the challenges of food resilience. Over the course of the weekend, more than a hundred nourishing trees will be planted.

Nos complace invitarle a nuestro próximo acto en favor de la biodiversidad.

El objetivo de este acto cívico, deportivo, artístico y educativo es participar activamente en la preservación de la biodiversidad local y responder a los retos de la resiliencia alimentaria. A lo largo del fin de semana se plantarán más de cien árboles alimentarios.

Wir freuen uns, Sie zu unserer nächsten Veranstaltung zum Schutz der biologischen Vielfalt einladen zu können.

Diese sportliche, künstlerische und pädagogisch-spielerische Veranstaltung soll aktiv zum Erhalt der lokalen Biodiversität beitragen und eine Antwort auf die Herausforderungen der Ernährungsresilienz geben, da an diesem Wochenende mehr als hundert nahrhafte Bäume in die Erde gebracht werden.

