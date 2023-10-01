FRESQUE DE LA BIODIVERSITÉ – SAINT-CLEMENT-DE-RIVIÈRE Saint-Clément-de-Rivière, 1 octobre 2023, Saint-Clément-de-Rivière.

Saint-Clément-de-Rivière,Hérault

Fresque de la Biodiversité

Le dimanche 1er octobre 2023 de 14h00 à 17h00 Atelier animé par Vanina Klosowski.

Saint-Clément-de-Rivière 34980 Hérault Occitanie



Biodiversity Fresco

Sunday, October 1, 2023 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Workshop led by Vanina Klosowski

Fresco de biodiversidad

Domingo 1 de octubre de 2023 de 14.00 a 17.00 h Taller dirigido por Vanina Klosowski

Wandbild der Biodiversität

Sonntag, 1. Oktober 2023 von 14.00 bis 17.00 Uhr Workshop unter der Leitung von Vanina Klosowski

Mise à jour le 2023-09-26 par OT DU GRAND PIC ST LOUP