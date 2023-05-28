SORTIE DÉCOUVERTE : LA SYMPHONIE DES OISEAUX Saint-Clément-de-Rivière
SORTIE DÉCOUVERTE : LA SYMPHONIE DES OISEAUX, 28 mai 2023, Saint-Clément-de-Rivière.
Sortie Découverte : La Symphonie des oiseaux
Le dimanche 28 mai 2023 à 07h00
Semaine de la nature du 24 au 29 mai
Sortie découverte : La Symphonie des oiseaux
Rendez-vous Parc de l’Aqueduc.
2023-05-28 à ; fin : 2023-05-28 . .
Saint-Clément-de-Rivière 34980 Hérault Occitanie
Discovery outing: The Symphony of Birds
Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 7:00 am
Nature Week from May 24 to 29
Discovery outing: The Symphony of Birds
Meeting point Parc de l’Aqueduc
Discovery Tour: La Sinfonía de los Pájaros
Domingo 28 de mayo de 2023 a las 07:00
Semana de la Naturaleza del 24 al 29 de mayo
Salida de descubrimiento: La sinfonía de los pájaros
Punto de encuentro Parc de l’Aqueduc
Entdeckungstour: Die Symphonie der Vögel
Am Sonntag, den 28. Mai 2023 um 07:00 Uhr
Woche der Natur vom 24. bis 29.5
Entdeckungsausflug: Die Symphonie der Vögel
Treffpunkt Parc de l’Aqueduc
Mise à jour le 2023-03-31 par OT DU GRAND PIC ST LOUP