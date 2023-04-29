LA PROPHÉTIE DES GRENOUILLES Saint-Clément-de-Rivière Catégories d’Évènement: Hérault

Saint-Clément-de-Rivière

LA PROPHÉTIE DES GRENOUILLES, 29 avril 2023, Saint-Clément-de-Rivière. La prophétie des grenouilles

Le samedi 29 avril 2023 à 19h00 Printemps de la Biodiversité

Sortie Découverte Nocturne : La prophétie des grenouilles

animée par Olivier Thaler

Rendez-vous Parc de L’aqueduc 19h.

2023-04-29 à ; fin : 2023-04-29 . . Saint-Clément-de-Rivière 34980 Hérault Occitanie



The Frog Prophecy

Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 7:00 pm Springtime of Biodiversity

Nocturnal Discovery Tour : The prophecy of the frogs

animated by Olivier Thaler

Meeting point Parc de L’aqueduc 7pm La profecía de la rana

Sábado 29 de abril de 2023 a las 19.00 horas Primavera de Biodiversidad

Recorrido de descubrimiento nocturno : La profecía de las ranas

animado por Olivier Thaler

Punto de encuentro Parc de L’aqueduc 19.00 h Die Prophezeiung der Frösche

Am Samstag, den 29. April 2023 um 19.00 Uhr Frühling der biologischen Vielfalt

Nächtliche Entdeckungstour : Die Prophezeiung der Frösche

geleitet von Olivier Thaler

Treffpunkt Parc de L’aqueduc 19 Uhr Mise à jour le 2023-03-31 par OT DU GRAND PIC ST LOUP

