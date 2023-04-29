LA PROPHÉTIE DES GRENOUILLES Saint-Clément-de-Rivière
LA PROPHÉTIE DES GRENOUILLES, 29 avril 2023, Saint-Clément-de-Rivière.
La prophétie des grenouilles
Le samedi 29 avril 2023 à 19h00
Printemps de la Biodiversité
Sortie Découverte Nocturne : La prophétie des grenouilles
animée par Olivier Thaler
Rendez-vous Parc de L’aqueduc 19h.
2023-04-29 à ; fin : 2023-04-29 . .
Saint-Clément-de-Rivière 34980 Hérault Occitanie
The Frog Prophecy
Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 7:00 pm
Springtime of Biodiversity
Nocturnal Discovery Tour : The prophecy of the frogs
animated by Olivier Thaler
Meeting point Parc de L’aqueduc 7pm
La profecía de la rana
Sábado 29 de abril de 2023 a las 19.00 horas
Primavera de Biodiversidad
Recorrido de descubrimiento nocturno : La profecía de las ranas
animado por Olivier Thaler
Punto de encuentro Parc de L’aqueduc 19.00 h
Die Prophezeiung der Frösche
Am Samstag, den 29. April 2023 um 19.00 Uhr
Frühling der biologischen Vielfalt
Nächtliche Entdeckungstour : Die Prophezeiung der Frösche
geleitet von Olivier Thaler
Treffpunkt Parc de L’aqueduc 19 Uhr
Mise à jour le 2023-03-31 par OT DU GRAND PIC ST LOUP