TOUS CHANTEURS! À SAINT-CLÉMENT-DE-RIVIÈRE, 16 avril 2023, Saint-Clément-de-Rivière. Tous chanteurs ! Spectacle participatif piano/voix ouvert à tous, Le dimanche 16 avril – Salle Frédéric Bazille Sur inscription.

All singers! Participatory piano/voice show open to all, Sunday, April 16 – Salle Frédéric Bazille On registration ¡Todos cantantes! Espectáculo participativo de piano y voz abierto a todos, Domingo 16 de abril – Sala Frédéric Bazille Al registrarse Alle sind Sänger! Partizipative Klavier- und Gesangsshow, die für alle offen ist, Sonntag, 16. April – Frédéric-Bazille-Saal Auf Anmeldung Mise à jour le 2023-01-24 par OT DU GRAND PIC ST LOUP

