Sortie champignons Parking du stade, 28 octobre 2023, Saint-Clair-sur-les-Monts.

Accompagnés par Alain DELANNOY, mycologue bénévole, saisissez l’occasion de venir découvrir et comprendre, sans danger, le patrimoine naturel et gastronomique français des champignons !

Pour toute la famille. Emportez vos bottes, couteau et panier..

2023-10-28 à 14:30:00 ; fin : 2023-10-28 16:30:00. .

Parking du stade Rue de l’Église

Saint-Clair-sur-les-Monts 76190 Seine-Maritime Normandie



Accompanied by Alain DELANNOY, volunteer mycologist, take the opportunity to discover and understand, without danger, the natural and gastronomic French heritage of mushrooms!

For the whole family. Bring your boots, knife and basket.

Acompañado por Alain DELANNOY, micólogo voluntario, ¡aproveche la oportunidad de descubrir y comprender, sin peligro, el patrimonio natural y gastronómico francés de las setas!

Para toda la familia. Traiga sus botas, su cuchillo y su cesta.

Begleitet von Alain DELANNOY, einem ehrenamtlichen Mykologen, haben Sie die Gelegenheit, das französische Natur- und Gastronomieerbe der Pilze gefahrlos zu entdecken und zu verstehen!

Für die ganze Familie. Nehmen Sie Ihre Stiefel, Ihr Messer und Ihren Korb mit.

