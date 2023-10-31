Grand jeu familial « Disparition chez la famille Adams », 31 octobre 2023, Saint-Christophe Saint-Christophe.

Grand jeu familial « Disparition chez la famille Adams »

Salle de La Bruyère Saint-Christophe Allier  
2023-10-31 15:00:00

5 EUR  

Organisé par l’association Troc Pop.

