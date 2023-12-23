FESTIVITÉS DE NOËL Saint-Chély-d’Apcher
FESTIVITÉS DE NOËL Saint-Chély-d’Apcher, 23 décembre 2023 14:30, Saint-Chély-d'Apcher.
Saint-Chély-d’Apcher,Lozère
Le conseil municipal de Saint-Chély-d’Apcher et Festivités Barrabandes vous proposent une nouvel journée d’animations sur le thème de Noël :
– Rue T. Roussel : atelier maquillage.
– Place du portail : jeux en bois géants.
– Place du marché : Circuit ….
2023-12-23 fin : 2023-12-23 18:00:00. EUR.
Saint-Chély-d’Apcher 48200 Lozère Occitanie
The Saint-Chély-d’Apcher town council and Festivités Barrabandes are offering another day of Christmas-themed entertainment:
– Rue T. Roussel: make-up workshop.
– Place du portail: giant wooden games.
– Place du marché: Circuit …
El ayuntamiento de Saint-Chély-d’Apcher y Festivités Barrabandes organizan una nueva jornada de actos navideños:
– Rue T. Roussel: taller de maquillaje.
– Place du portail: juegos gigantes de madera.
– Place du marché: Circuito …
Der Gemeinderat von Saint-Chély-d’Apcher und Festivités Barrabandes bieten Ihnen einen neuen Tag mit Animationen rund um das Thema Weihnachten an:
– Rue T. Roussel: Schminkworkshop.
– Place du portail: Riesige Holzspiele.
– Marktplatz: Rundfahrt …
Mise à jour le 2023-12-05 par 48 – OT Margeride en Gevaudan