FESTIVITÉS DE NOËL Saint-Chély-d’Apcher, 23 décembre 2023 14:30, Saint-Chély-d'Apcher.

Saint-Chély-d’Apcher,Lozère

Le conseil municipal de Saint-Chély-d’Apcher et Festivités Barrabandes vous proposent une nouvel journée d’animations sur le thème de Noël :

– Rue T. Roussel : atelier maquillage.

– Place du portail : jeux en bois géants.

– Place du marché : Circuit ….

2023-12-23 fin : 2023-12-23 18:00:00.

Saint-Chély-d’Apcher 48200 Lozère Occitanie



The Saint-Chély-d’Apcher town council and Festivités Barrabandes are offering another day of Christmas-themed entertainment:

– Rue T. Roussel: make-up workshop.

– Place du portail: giant wooden games.

– Place du marché: Circuit …

El ayuntamiento de Saint-Chély-d’Apcher y Festivités Barrabandes organizan una nueva jornada de actos navideños:

– Rue T. Roussel: taller de maquillaje.

– Place du portail: juegos gigantes de madera.

– Place du marché: Circuito …

Der Gemeinderat von Saint-Chély-d’Apcher und Festivités Barrabandes bieten Ihnen einen neuen Tag mit Animationen rund um das Thema Weihnachten an:

– Rue T. Roussel: Schminkworkshop.

– Place du portail: Riesige Holzspiele.

– Marktplatz: Rundfahrt …

