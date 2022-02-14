Saint-Cham’ Games Week 2022 Salle Aristide Brian Saint-Chamond Catégories d’évènement: Loire

Du 14 au 18 février, dès lundi de 14h à 16h puis tous les jours de 9h à 12h et de 14h à 16h Salle Aristide Briand. Pour plus de renseignements contacte nous au 04 77 31 40 10 ou au 06 08 83 94 29 Infos sur [https://www.saint-chamond.fr/events/saint-cham-games-week/](https://www.saint-chamond.fr/events/saint-cham-games-week/) Inscription aux tournois: [https://jeparticipe.saint-chamond.fr/consultation/la-saint-chamgames-week/presentation/la-saint-cham-game-week](https://jeparticipe.saint-chamond.fr/consultation/la-saint-chamgames-week/presentation/la-saint-cham-game-week)

Tournois sur Inscription

Une semaine autour des jeux vidéo Salle Aristide Brian Avenue Antoine Pinay, Jardin des Plantes, 42400 Saint-Chamond Saint-Chamond Loire

