Aquí l’Òc fête ses 10 ans Saint-Céré, 14 octobre 2023, Saint-Céré.

Saint-Céré,Lot

14h à la médiathèque : présentation par S. Carles de son livre bilingue Istoria d’un sauvatjot – Je suis cet enfant

16h30 à l’auditorium : où en est-on de l’enseignement de l'(occitan? par Alain Raynal, avec des interventions d’élèves

18h30 à la salle polyvalente : apéritif chanté suivi d’une restauration sur place. Stand de livres et produits culturels. Diaporama retraçant les 10 ans de l’association.

21h : Bal traditionnel avec Cal Camina. Participation libre.

2023-10-14 14:00:00 fin : 2023-10-14 23:00:00. 10 EUR.

2pm at the mediatheque: presentation by S. Carles of his bilingual book Istoria d’un sauvatjot – Je suis cet enfant (I am this child)

4:30pm at the auditorium: Alain Raynal on the current state of Occitan language teaching, with contributions from pupils

6:30 pm at the salle polyvalente: sung aperitif followed by on-site catering. Stand selling books and cultural products. Slide show retracing the association’s 10th anniversary.

9pm: Traditional dance with Cal Camina. Free admission

14.00 h en la biblioteca multimedia: presentación por S. Carles de su libro bilingüe Istoria d’un sauvatjot – Je suis cet enfant (Yo soy este niño)

16.30 h en el auditorio: Alain Raynal sobre el estado actual de la enseñanza de la lengua occitana, con intervenciones de alumnos

18.30 h en la Sala Polivalente: aperitivo cantado seguido de comida y bebida. Stand de venta de libros y productos culturales. Proyección de diapositivas sobre el 10º aniversario de la asociación.

21.00 h: Baile tradicional con Cal Camina. Entrada gratuita

14 Uhr in der Mediathek: S. Carles stellt sein zweisprachiges Buch Istoria d’un sauvatjot – Je suis cet enfant vor

16.30 Uhr im Auditorium: Wie steht es um den Unterricht des Okzitanischen? von Alain Raynal, mit Beiträgen von Schülern

18.30 Uhr in der Mehrzweckhalle: Aperitif mit Gesang und anschließendem Essen. Stand mit Büchern und kulturellen Produkten. Diashow über das 10-jährige Bestehen des Vereins.

21 Uhr: Traditioneller Ball mit Cal Camina. Freie Teilnahme

