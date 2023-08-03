ÉTÉ ACTIF – Randonnée gourmande Ferme Gareau, 3 août 2023, Saint-Capraise-d'Eymet.

Balade au cœur de la campagne, dégustation de vins, jus de fruits et produits de la ferme, avec visite de la ferme et ses animaux », 7 Km environ.

Activité encadrée par une éducatrice diplômée d’état.

Ouvert à tous avec un maximum de 20 personnes..

2023-08-03 à ; fin : 2023-08-03 12:00:00. .

Ferme Gareau lieu-dit 150 impasse Les Auberts hauts

Saint-Capraise-d’Eymet 24500 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Stroll in the heart of the countryside, tasting of wines, fruit juices and farm products, with a visit to the farm and its animals », about 7 km.

Activity supervised by a state-qualified educator.

Open to all with a maximum of 20 people.

Paseo en plena naturaleza, degustación de vinos, zumos de frutas y productos de la granja, con visita a la granja y sus animales », unos 7 km.

Actividad supervisada por un educador cualificado por el Estado.

Abierto a todos con un máximo de 20 personas.

Spaziergang durch die Landschaft, Verkostung von Wein, Fruchtsäften und Produkten vom Bauernhof, mit Besuch des Bauernhofs und seiner Tiere », ca. 7 km.

Diese Aktivität wird von einer staatlich geprüften Erzieherin betreut.

Offen für alle mit einer Höchstzahl von 20 Personen.

Mise à jour le 2023-05-12 par Pays de Bergerac, Vignoble & Bastides