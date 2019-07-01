Exposition Air de Fête Place Tony Vaccaro Saint-Briac-sur-Mer
Exposition Air de Fête Place Tony Vaccaro, 1 juillet 2019 06:00, Saint-Briac-sur-Mer.
1 juillet – 15 septembre 2019 Sur place Accès libre et gratuit. 02 99 88 32 34
Exposition gratuite dans les rues du Centre bourg de Saint-Briac du 6 juillet au 15 septembre 2019
Air de Fête,
50 artistes pavoisent Saint-Briac
Pour leur onzième année consécutive de collaboration, dans le cadre du festival d’art, la commune de Saint-Briac et le Frac Bretagne poursuivent leur démarche en faveur de la sensibilisation à l’art contemporain et proposent une exposition à ciel ouvert dans les rues du centre bourg.
Vernissage le samedi 6 juillet 2019 à 18h30
Rendez-vous place Tony Vaccaro
Visuel : Air de Fete 2019 © Maxime Le Clanche
Place Tony Vaccaro Place Tony Vaccaro saint briac 35800 Saint-Briac-sur-Mer Le Tertre Gondan Ille-et-Vilaine
