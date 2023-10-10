Oedipe Inside Saint-Branchs, 10 octobre 2023, Saint-Branchs.

Saint-Branchs,Indre-et-Loire

Le mythe d’Œdipe raconté par un clown : Témoin il prétend avoir tout vu. Conteur il nous plonge dans l’histoire des origines. Acteur, il ne résiste pas à la tentation d’y croire. Marionnettiste, il fait furtivement apparaître certains protagonistes. Clown, il n’en pense pas moins..

Mardi 2023-10-10 20:30:00 fin : 2023-10-10 . 13 EUR.

Saint-Branchs 37320 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire



The myth of ?dipe told by a clown: a witness who claims to have seen it all. A storyteller, he plunges us into the story of origins. As an actor, he can’t resist the temptation to believe it. As a puppeteer, he makes certain protagonists appear by stealth. As a clown, he thinks no less of them.

El mito de ?dipe contado por un payaso: un testigo que afirma haberlo visto todo. Narrador, nos sumerge en la historia de los orígenes. Como actor, no resiste la tentación de creérselo. Como titiritero, hace aparecer sigilosamente a ciertos protagonistas. Como payaso, no piensa menos de ellos.

Der Mythos von ?dipus, erzählt von einem Clown: Als Zeuge behauptet er, alles gesehen zu haben. Als Erzähler taucht er in die Geschichte der Ursprünge ein. Als Schauspieler kann er der Versuchung nicht widerstehen, daran zu glauben. Als Puppenspieler lässt er heimlich bestimmte Protagonisten auftreten. Er ist ein Clown und meint nichts anderes.

