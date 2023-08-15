Fête foraine Place du Tilleul, 15 août 2023, Saint-Bonnet-Tronçais.

Fête foraine à Saint-Bonnet-Tronçais, dans le cadre de la fête patronale.

Brocante, manèges, animations, restauration…etc…

En soirée bal des pompiers et feu d’artifice..

2023-08-15 à ; fin : 2023-08-15 . .

Place du Tilleul

Saint-Bonnet-Tronçais 03360 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes



Fair in Saint-Bonnet-Tronçais, within the framework of the patronal festival.

Flea market, carousels, animations, catering…etc…

In the evening, firemen’s ball and fireworks.

Feria en Saint-Bonnet-Tronçais, en el marco de las fiestas patronales.

Mercadillo, atracciones, animaciones, restauración… etc.

Por la noche, baile de los bomberos y fuegos artificiales.

Jahrmarkt in Saint-Bonnet-Tronçais, im Rahmen des Patronatsfestes.

Trödelmarkt, Karussells, Animationen, Verpflegung…usw…

Am Abend Feuerwehrball und Feuerwerk.

Mise à jour le 2023-04-12 par OTI Vallée du Coeur de France