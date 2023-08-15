Fête foraine Place du Tilleul Saint-Bonnet-Tronçais
Fête foraine Place du Tilleul, 15 août 2023, Saint-Bonnet-Tronçais.
Fête foraine à Saint-Bonnet-Tronçais, dans le cadre de la fête patronale.
Brocante, manèges, animations, restauration…etc…
En soirée bal des pompiers et feu d’artifice..
2023-08-15 à ; fin : 2023-08-15 . .
Place du Tilleul
Saint-Bonnet-Tronçais 03360 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes
Fair in Saint-Bonnet-Tronçais, within the framework of the patronal festival.
Flea market, carousels, animations, catering…etc…
In the evening, firemen’s ball and fireworks.
Feria en Saint-Bonnet-Tronçais, en el marco de las fiestas patronales.
Mercadillo, atracciones, animaciones, restauración… etc.
Por la noche, baile de los bomberos y fuegos artificiales.
Jahrmarkt in Saint-Bonnet-Tronçais, im Rahmen des Patronatsfestes.
Trödelmarkt, Karussells, Animationen, Verpflegung…usw…
Am Abend Feuerwehrball und Feuerwerk.
Mise à jour le 2023-04-12 par OTI Vallée du Coeur de France