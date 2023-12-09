Soirée Solidaire SAINT-BERTRAND-DE-COMMINGES Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges
Soirée Solidaire SAINT-BERTRAND-DE-COMMINGES Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges, 9 décembre 2023, Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges.
Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges,Haute-Garonne
Soirée Solidaire à Saint-Bertrand de Comminges
au profit des enfants atteints de maladie génétique.
Marche à la bougie, concert du Rallye Trompe du Comminges, village de Noël éphémère..
Organisé par l’association « à la poursuite des étoiles »
Infos : 10€ par adulte / 5€ par enfant.
Avec verre de vin ou jus de pommes chaud.
Inscription au : 06 16 45 11 59.
2023-12-09 18:00:00 fin : 2023-12-09 . EUR.
SAINT-BERTRAND-DE-COMMINGES
Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges 31510 Haute-Garonne Occitanie
Solidarity Evening in Saint-Bertrand de Comminges
in aid of children suffering from genetic diseases.
Candle-light walk, concert by the Rallye Trompe du Comminges, ephemeral Christmas village…
Organized by the association « à la poursuite des étoiles »
Info : 10? per adult / 5? per child.
With glass of wine or hot apple juice.
Registration : 06 16 45 11 59
Velada solidaria en Saint-Bertrand de Comminges
a favor de los niños con enfermedades genéticas.
Paseo a la luz de las velas, concierto del Rallye Trompe du Comminges, pueblo temporal de Navidad…
Organizado por la asociación « à la poursuite des étoiles »
Entrada: 10? por adulto / 5? por niño.
Con un vaso de vino o zumo de manzana caliente.
Inscripción: 06 16 45 11 59
Solidarischer Abend in Saint-Bertrand de Comminges
zugunsten von Kindern mit genetischen Erkrankungen.
Kerzenwanderung, Konzert der Rallye Trompe du Comminges, vergängliches Weihnachtsdorf.
Organisiert von der Vereinigung « à la poursuite des étoiles »
Info: 10? pro Erwachsener / 5? pro Kind.
Mit einem Glas Wein oder heißem Apfelsaft.
Anmeldung unter: 06 16 45 11 59
Mise à jour le 2023-11-08 par OT de Neste-Barousse|CDT65