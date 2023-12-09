Soirée Solidaire SAINT-BERTRAND-DE-COMMINGES Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges, 9 décembre 2023, Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges.

Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges,Haute-Garonne

Soirée Solidaire à Saint-Bertrand de Comminges

au profit des enfants atteints de maladie génétique.

Marche à la bougie, concert du Rallye Trompe du Comminges, village de Noël éphémère..

Organisé par l’association « à la poursuite des étoiles »

Infos : 10€ par adulte / 5€ par enfant.

Avec verre de vin ou jus de pommes chaud.

Inscription au : 06 16 45 11 59.

2023-12-09 18:00:00 fin : 2023-12-09 . EUR.

SAINT-BERTRAND-DE-COMMINGES

Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges 31510 Haute-Garonne Occitanie



Solidarity Evening in Saint-Bertrand de Comminges

in aid of children suffering from genetic diseases.

Candle-light walk, concert by the Rallye Trompe du Comminges, ephemeral Christmas village…

Organized by the association « à la poursuite des étoiles »

Info : 10? per adult / 5? per child.

With glass of wine or hot apple juice.

Registration : 06 16 45 11 59

Velada solidaria en Saint-Bertrand de Comminges

a favor de los niños con enfermedades genéticas.

Paseo a la luz de las velas, concierto del Rallye Trompe du Comminges, pueblo temporal de Navidad…

Organizado por la asociación « à la poursuite des étoiles »

Entrada: 10? por adulto / 5? por niño.

Con un vaso de vino o zumo de manzana caliente.

Inscripción: 06 16 45 11 59

Solidarischer Abend in Saint-Bertrand de Comminges

zugunsten von Kindern mit genetischen Erkrankungen.

Kerzenwanderung, Konzert der Rallye Trompe du Comminges, vergängliches Weihnachtsdorf.

Organisiert von der Vereinigung « à la poursuite des étoiles »

Info: 10? pro Erwachsener / 5? pro Kind.

Mit einem Glas Wein oder heißem Apfelsaft.

Anmeldung unter: 06 16 45 11 59

Mise à jour le 2023-11-08 par OT de Neste-Barousse|CDT65