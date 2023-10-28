MELANDO – LES 14ÈMES RENCONTRES DES CULTURES EN PIC SAINT-LOUP SPECTACLE : « RANCE LOISIR, POÈME 3D » Saint-Bauzille-de-Montmel, 28 octobre 2023, Saint-Bauzille-de-Montmel.

Saint-Bauzille-de-Montmel,Hérault

”Venez découvrir l’esthétique et la puissance de Pina Wood, au charisme de louve, attachée aux rituels et aux rassemblements, aux rencontres et à leur transcendance… ”.

2023-10-28 19:30:00 fin : 2023-10-28 21:30:00. .

Saint-Bauzille-de-Montmel 34160 Hérault Occitanie



come and discover the aesthetics and power of Pina Wood, with the charisma of a she-wolf, attached to rituals and gatherings, to encounters and their transcendence?

venga a descubrir la estética y la fuerza de Pina Wood, con el carisma de una loba, apegada a los rituales y las reuniones, a los encuentros y su trascendencia..

entdecken Sie die Ästhetik und Kraft von Pina Wood, mit dem Charisma einer Wölfin, die an Ritualen und Versammlungen, an Begegnungen und deren Transzendenz hängt… »?

Mise à jour le 2023-09-12 par OT DU GRAND PIC ST LOUP