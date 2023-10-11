FESTIVAL PLANÈTE VIVANTE – EXPOSITION « CLIMAT ET BIODIVERSITÉ : C’EST CHAUD ! Saint-Bauzille-de-Montmel, 11 octobre 2023, Saint-Bauzille-de-Montmel.

Saint-Bauzille-de-Montmel,Hérault

Cette exposition, intitulée « Climat et Biodiversité : c’est chaud !« , est le fruit d’une collaboration entre chercheurs, ingénieurs, techniciens, médiateurs, experts du sujet, en partant du constat de la volonté des citoyens d’être informés sur les impacts du changement climatique..

2023-10-11 fin : 2023-10-14

Saint-Bauzille-de-Montmel 34160 Hérault Occitanie



This exhibition, entitled « Climate and biodiversity: it’s hot! is the fruit of collaboration between researchers, engineers, technicians, mediators and experts in the field, based on the public?s desire to be informed about the impacts of climate change.

Esta exposición, titulada « Clima y biodiversidad: ¡está que arde! es fruto de la colaboración entre investigadores, ingenieros, técnicos, mediadores y expertos en la materia, basada en el deseo del público de estar informado sobre el impacto del cambio climático.

Diese Ausstellung mit dem Titel « Klima und Biodiversität: Es ist heiß! » ist das Ergebnis einer Zusammenarbeit zwischen Forschern, Ingenieuren, Technikern, Vermittlern und Experten auf diesem Gebiet.

