La fête du bois, 11 juin 2023, Saint-Barthélemy.

Saint-Barthélemy,Manche

Le bois dans tous ses états. Démonstrations, exposition-vente, animation vannerie, sculpteur à la tronçonneuse (Gérard Ferruel), pain au feu de bois, buvette, sandwiches. Parking et accès gratuits. Repas le midi. Réservation recommandée au 06 37 69 93 55. 15€/adulte et 9€/enfant.

2023-06-11 à ; fin : 2023-06-11 . .

Saint-Barthélemy 50140 Manche Normandie



Wood in all its forms. Demonstrations, exhibition-sale, basketry animation, chainsaw carver (Gérard Ferruel), wood-fired bread, refreshment bar, sandwiches. Free parking and access. Lunch available. Reservations recommended on 06 37 69 93 55. 15/adult and 9/child

La madera en todas sus formas. Demostraciones, exposición y venta, actividades de cestería, escultor con motosierra (Gérard Ferruel), pan de leña, bar, bocadillos. Aparcamiento y acceso gratuitos. Posibilidad de almuerzo. Se recomienda reservar en el 06 37 69 93 55. 15/adulto y 9/niño

Das Holz in all seinen Zuständen. Vorführungen, Verkaufsausstellung, Korbflechterei, Kettensägenschnitzer (Gérard Ferruel), Brot aus dem Holzofen, Imbiss, Sandwiches. Kostenlose Parkplätze und Zugang. Mahlzeiten am Mittag. Reservierung empfohlen unter 06 37 69 93 55. 15/Erwachsener und 9/Kind

Mise à jour le 2023-05-26 par Normandie Tourisme / Attitude Manche