JOURNÉES DU PATRIMOINE – SAINT-AVOLD Saint-Avold, 16 septembre 2023, Saint-Avold.

Saint-Avold,Moselle

Journées du patrimoine proposées par l’Office de tourisme, la Société d’Histoire du Pays Naborien et le service des Archives de la Ville. Au programme : Samedi 16 de 10h à 12h30 et de 13h30 à 18h portes ouvertes du conservatoire de musique et de danse. Samedi 16 et dimanche 17 à 10h et 14h visite commentée du cimetière militaire américain. Dimanche 17 de 15h à 17h visite du quartier historique de Saint-Avold avec l’Office de tourisme au départ de l’hôtel de ville. Sur inscription au 03 87 91 30 19. À 17h, concert d’orgues à l’Abbatiale.. Tout public

Samedi 2023-09-16 10:00:00 fin : 2023-09-17 . 0 EUR.

Saint-Avold 57500 Moselle Grand Est



Heritage Days organized by the Tourist Office, the Société d’Histoire du Pays Naborien and the Town Archives. On the program: Saturday 16th from 10am to 12:30pm and from 1:30pm to 6pm, open house at the Conservatoire de Musique et de Danse. Saturday 16th and Sunday 17th at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Guided tour of the American military cemetery. Sunday 17 from 3pm to 5pm: tour of Saint-Avold’s historic district with the Tourist Office, departing from the town hall. Registration required on 03 87 91 30 19. At 5pm, organ concert at the Abbatiale.

Jornadas del Patrimonio organizadas por la Oficina de Turismo, la Société d’Histoire du Pays Naborien y el Departamento de Archivos Municipales. En el programa: sábado 16 de 10:00 a 12:30 y de 13:30 a 18:00: jornada de puertas abiertas en el Conservatorio de Música y Danza. Sábado 16 y domingo 17 a las 10:00 y 14:00 h: visita guiada al cementerio militar americano. Domingo 17, de 15.00 a 17.00 h: visita del casco histórico de Saint-Avold con la Oficina de Turismo, con salida desde el ayuntamiento. Inscripción previa en el 03 87 91 30 19. Concierto de órgano en la iglesia abacial a las 17 h.

Tage des Kulturerbes, die vom Fremdenverkehrsamt, der Société d’Histoire du Pays Naborien und dem Stadtarchiv angeboten werden. Programm: Samstag, 16. von 10.00 bis 12.30 Uhr und von 13.30 bis 18.00 Uhr Tag der offenen Tür des Konservatoriums für Musik und Tanz. Samstag, 16. und Sonntag, 17. um 10 Uhr und 14 Uhr Kommentierte Besichtigung des amerikanischen Soldatenfriedhofs. Sonntag, 17. von 15 bis 17 Uhr Besichtigung des historischen Viertels von Saint-Avold mit dem Fremdenverkehrsamt ab dem Rathaus. Nach Anmeldung unter 03 87 91 30 19. Um 17 Uhr Orgelkonzert in der Abteikirche.

