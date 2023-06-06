Visite aux flambeaux Le Bourg, 6 juin 2023, Saint-Avit-Sénieur.

L’association des amis de Saint Avit Sénieur vous propose une visite aux flambeaux à la nuit tombée..

2023-06-06 à ; fin : 2023-08-06 .

Le Bourg

Saint-Avit-Sénieur 24440 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



The association of the friends of Saint Avit Sénieur proposes you a visit with the torches at the fallen night.

La asociación de amigos de Saint Avit Sénieur propone una visita con antorchas al anochecer.

Der Verein der Freunde von Saint Avit Sénieur bietet Ihnen eine Fackelführung bei Einbruch der Dunkelheit an.

