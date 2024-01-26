CLEMENT S’INCRUSTE SUR EUROPE 2 À LUCHON-SUPERBAGNÈRES ! Saint-Aventin
Début : 2024-01-26 06:00:00
fin : 2024-01-26 18:00:00
Clément fête son anniversaire en fanfare !
Europe 2 en direct de la station de Luchon-Superbagnères Clément et son équipe vous réservent deux émissions exceptionnelles ! Europe 2 vous offre un réveil plein de bonne humeur de 6h à 9h30 avant de vous offrir une émission inoubliable entre 16h et 18h ! (studio d’enregistrement au Villages Clubs du Soleil)
.
Saint-Aventin 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie
