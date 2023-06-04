Foire à tout Vide-grenier parking de la plage, 4 juin 2023, Saint-Aubin-sur-Mer.

Que vous cherchiez des livres, des vêtements ou des bibelots, vous trouverez tout à la foire à tout de Saint-Aubin-sur -mer !

Renseignements et inscriptions auprès de l’association « Saint Aubin passionnément » : 3€ / mètre – 2€ pour les saintaubinois.

Modalités et bulletin d’inscription : https://www.saintaubinsurmer76.fr/fr/foireatout.html

De 9h30 à 18h00,

ATTENTION La foire à tout aura lieu sur le parking de la plage.

2023-06-04 à 09:30:00 ; fin : 2023-06-04 18:00:00. .

parking de la plage

Saint-Aubin-sur-Mer 76740 Seine-Maritime Normandie



Whether you are looking for books, clothes or knick-knacks, you will find everything at the Saint-Aubin-sur-mer fair!

Information and registration with the association « Saint Aubin passionnément » : 3? / meter – 2? for Saint-Aubin inhabitants.

Terms and conditions and registration form : https://www.saintaubinsurmer76.fr/fr/foireatout.html

From 9:30 am to 6 pm,

ATTENTION The fair will take place on the parking of the beach

Si busca libros, ropa o chucherías, ¡en la feria de Saint-Aubin-sur-Mer encontrará de todo!

Información e inscripción en la asociación « Saint Aubin passionnément »: 3? / metro – 2? para los residentes en Saint-Aubin.

Condiciones generales y formulario de inscripción: https://www.saintaubinsurmer76.fr/fr/foireatout.html

De 9h30 a 18h00,

ATENCIÓN La feria se llevará a cabo en el aparcamiento de la playa

Ob Sie nun Bücher, Kleidung oder Nippes suchen, auf der « foire à tout » in Saint-Aubin-sur-Mer werden Sie alles finden!

Informationen und Anmeldung beim Verein « Saint Aubin passionnément »: 3 ? / Meter – 2 ? für die Einwohner von Saint-Aubin.

Modalitäten und Anmeldeformular: https://www.saintaubinsurmer76.fr/fr/foireatout.html

Von 9.30 bis 18.00 Uhr,

ACHTUNG: Der Basar findet auf dem Parkplatz am Strand statt

