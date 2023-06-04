Foire à tout Vide-grenier parking de la plage Saint-Aubin-sur-Mer
Foire à tout Vide-grenier parking de la plage, 4 juin 2023, Saint-Aubin-sur-Mer.
Que vous cherchiez des livres, des vêtements ou des bibelots, vous trouverez tout à la foire à tout de Saint-Aubin-sur -mer !
Renseignements et inscriptions auprès de l’association « Saint Aubin passionnément » : 3€ / mètre – 2€ pour les saintaubinois.
Modalités et bulletin d’inscription : https://www.saintaubinsurmer76.fr/fr/foireatout.html
De 9h30 à 18h00,
ATTENTION La foire à tout aura lieu sur le parking de la plage.
2023-06-04 à 09:30:00 ; fin : 2023-06-04 18:00:00. .
parking de la plage
Saint-Aubin-sur-Mer 76740 Seine-Maritime Normandie
Whether you are looking for books, clothes or knick-knacks, you will find everything at the Saint-Aubin-sur-mer fair!
Information and registration with the association « Saint Aubin passionnément » : 3? / meter – 2? for Saint-Aubin inhabitants.
Terms and conditions and registration form : https://www.saintaubinsurmer76.fr/fr/foireatout.html
From 9:30 am to 6 pm,
ATTENTION The fair will take place on the parking of the beach
Si busca libros, ropa o chucherías, ¡en la feria de Saint-Aubin-sur-Mer encontrará de todo!
Información e inscripción en la asociación « Saint Aubin passionnément »: 3? / metro – 2? para los residentes en Saint-Aubin.
Condiciones generales y formulario de inscripción: https://www.saintaubinsurmer76.fr/fr/foireatout.html
De 9h30 a 18h00,
ATENCIÓN La feria se llevará a cabo en el aparcamiento de la playa
Ob Sie nun Bücher, Kleidung oder Nippes suchen, auf der « foire à tout » in Saint-Aubin-sur-Mer werden Sie alles finden!
Informationen und Anmeldung beim Verein « Saint Aubin passionnément »: 3 ? / Meter – 2 ? für die Einwohner von Saint-Aubin.
Modalitäten und Anmeldeformular: https://www.saintaubinsurmer76.fr/fr/foireatout.html
Von 9.30 bis 18.00 Uhr,
ACHTUNG: Der Basar findet auf dem Parkplatz am Strand statt
Mise à jour le 2023-04-12 par Normandie Tourisme / Seine-Maritime Attractivité