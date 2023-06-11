Vide Grenier de Saint-Aubin-le-Dépeint, 11 juin 2023, Saint-Aubin-le-Dépeint.

Vide grenier annuel de Saint Aubin le Depeint !

Emplacement gratuit – Inscription obligatoire

Inscription : https://forms.gle/8Minf3LDNeZVjH2K6

Buvette et restauration sur place, animation nature, marché de producteur.. Nous vous attendons nombreux !.

2023-06-11 à ; fin : 2023-06-11 18:00:00. .

Saint-Aubin-le-Dépeint 37370 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire



Annual flea market of Saint Aubin le Depeint !

Free space – Registration required

Registration : https://forms.gle/8Minf3LDNeZVjH2K6

Refreshments and food on site, nature animation, farmers’ market… We are waiting for you !

¡Rastro anual de Saint Aubin le Depeint !

Espacio libre – Inscripción obligatoria

Inscripción : https://forms.gle/8Minf3LDNeZVjH2K6

Refrescos y comida in situ, actividades en la naturaleza, mercado de agricultores. ¡Le esperamos!

Jährlicher Flohmarkt in Saint Aubin le Depeint!

Kostenloser Standplatz – Anmeldung erforderlich

Anmeldung: https://forms.gle/8Minf3LDNeZVjH2K6

Getränke und Essen vor Ort, Naturanimation, Erzeugermarkt… Wir erwarten Sie zahlreich!

Mise à jour le 2023-04-17 par Tourisme en Gâtine et Pays de Racan