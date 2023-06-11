Vide Grenier de Saint-Aubin-le-Dépeint Saint-Aubin-le-Dépeint
Vide grenier annuel de Saint Aubin le Depeint !
Emplacement gratuit – Inscription obligatoire
Inscription : https://forms.gle/8Minf3LDNeZVjH2K6
Buvette et restauration sur place, animation nature, marché de producteur.. Nous vous attendons nombreux !.
Saint-Aubin-le-Dépeint 37370 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire
Annual flea market of Saint Aubin le Depeint !
Free space – Registration required
Registration : https://forms.gle/8Minf3LDNeZVjH2K6
Refreshments and food on site, nature animation, farmers’ market… We are waiting for you !
¡Rastro anual de Saint Aubin le Depeint !
Espacio libre – Inscripción obligatoria
Inscripción : https://forms.gle/8Minf3LDNeZVjH2K6
Refrescos y comida in situ, actividades en la naturaleza, mercado de agricultores. ¡Le esperamos!
Jährlicher Flohmarkt in Saint Aubin le Depeint!
Kostenloser Standplatz – Anmeldung erforderlich
Anmeldung: https://forms.gle/8Minf3LDNeZVjH2K6
Getränke und Essen vor Ort, Naturanimation, Erzeugermarkt… Wir erwarten Sie zahlreich!
