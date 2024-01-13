Atelier : initiation au tour Saint-Aubin-du-Perron Saint-Sauveur-Villages, 4 décembre 2023, Saint-Sauveur-Villages.

Saint-Sauveur-Villages,Manche

Que vous soyez débutant ou initié venez faire un « tour » à l’atelier. Terre et cuisson incluses.

à partir de 16 ans et sur inscription uniquement.

Chèque cadeau possible. Merci à bientôt !.

2024-01-13 09:30:00 fin : 2024-01-13 12:30:00. .

Saint-Aubin-du-Perron

Saint-Sauveur-Villages 50490 Manche Normandie



Whether you’re a beginner or an expert, come and take a « tour » of the workshop. Clay and firing included.

from 16 years old and on registration only.

Gift vouchers available. See you soon!

Tanto si eres principiante como experto, ven a dar una vuelta por el taller. Arcilla y cocción incluidas.

a partir de 16 años y previa inscripción.

Cheques regalo disponibles. ¡Hasta pronto!

Ob Sie Anfänger oder Fortgeschrittener sind, kommen Sie in die Werkstatt und machen Sie eine « Runde ». Ton und Brennen sind inbegriffen.

ab 16 Jahren und nur nach Anmeldung.

Geschenkgutschein möglich. Danke bis bald!

