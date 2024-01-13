Atelier : initiation au tour Saint-Aubin-du-Perron Saint-Sauveur-Villages
Atelier : initiation au tour Saint-Aubin-du-Perron Saint-Sauveur-Villages, 4 décembre 2023, Saint-Sauveur-Villages.
Saint-Sauveur-Villages,Manche
Que vous soyez débutant ou initié venez faire un « tour » à l’atelier. Terre et cuisson incluses.
à partir de 16 ans et sur inscription uniquement.
Chèque cadeau possible. Merci à bientôt !.
2024-01-13 09:30:00 fin : 2024-01-13 12:30:00. .
Saint-Aubin-du-Perron
Saint-Sauveur-Villages 50490 Manche Normandie
Whether you’re a beginner or an expert, come and take a « tour » of the workshop. Clay and firing included.
from 16 years old and on registration only.
Gift vouchers available. See you soon!
Tanto si eres principiante como experto, ven a dar una vuelta por el taller. Arcilla y cocción incluidas.
a partir de 16 años y previa inscripción.
Cheques regalo disponibles. ¡Hasta pronto!
Ob Sie Anfänger oder Fortgeschrittener sind, kommen Sie in die Werkstatt und machen Sie eine « Runde ». Ton und Brennen sind inbegriffen.
ab 16 Jahren und nur nach Anmeldung.
Geschenkgutschein möglich. Danke bis bald!
Mise à jour le 2023-12-01 par Coutances Tourisme