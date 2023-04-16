Chasse aux Oeufs Place du Village, 16 avril 2023, Saint-Aubin-de-Lanquais.

Organisé par Le comité des fêtes pour les enfants jusqu’à 11 ans, accompagnés d’un adulte. Après la chasse, un atelier peinture sera proposé et un pot de l’amitié clôturera la matinée..

2023-04-16 à ; fin : 2023-04-16 . .

Place du Village

Saint-Aubin-de-Lanquais 24560 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Organized by the festival committee for children up to 11 years old, accompanied by an adult. After the hunt, a painting workshop will be proposed and a drink will close the morning.

Organizado por el comité del festival para niños de hasta 11 años, acompañados por un adulto. Tras la caza, se ofrecerá un taller de pintura y una copa amistosa cerrará la mañana.

Organisiert vom Festkomitee für Kinder bis 11 Jahre, die von einem Erwachsenen begleitet werden. Nach der Jagd wird ein Malworkshop angeboten und ein Umtrunk rundet den Vormittag ab.

Mise à jour le 2023-04-08 par Pays de Bergerac, Vignoble & Bastides