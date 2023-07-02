« FORTUNE » en concert-récital en l’Eglise Notre-Dame à Saint Aubin de Branne Saint-Aubin-de-Branne, 2 juillet 2023, Saint-Aubin-de-Branne.

Saint-Aubin-de-Branne,Gironde

Concert-récital « FORTUNE » en l’église Notre-Dame de Saint Aubin de Branne, avec Romy ESTEVES au Chant Lyrique, Jérémy PERET à la guitare et Julien ESTEVES aux percussions – Registre 16e, 17e et 20e siècle. En avant-première du Festival Libre Cour à Barsac les 21, 22 et 23 juillet 2023. Réservations avant le 26 juin 2023 au 06 81 05 04 94. Gratuit jusqu’à 10 ans, 8 € jusqu’à 16 ans et 12 € au-delà et adultes. Billetterie sur place jusqu’à 17 h. Organisé par le Comité d’animation de Saint Aubin de Branne avec le soutien de la municipalité..

2023-07-02 fin : 2023-07-02 . .

Saint-Aubin-de-Branne 33420 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Concert-recital « FORTUNE » in the church of Notre-Dame de Saint Aubin de Branne, with Romy ESTEVES on Chant Lyrique, Jérémy PERET on guitar and Julien ESTEVES on percussion – 16th, 17th and 20th century registers. Preview of the Festival Libre Cour in Barsac on July 21, 22 and 23, 2023. Bookings before June 26, 2023 on 06 81 05 04 94. Free for children under 10, 8? for children under 16 and 12? for adults. Ticket sales on site until 5 p.m. Organized by the Comité d’animation de Saint Aubin de Branne with the support of the municipality.

Concierto-recital « FORTUNE » en la iglesia de Notre-Dame de Saint Aubin de Branne, con Romy ESTEVES al canto lírico, Jérémy PERET a la guitarra y Julien ESTEVES a la percusión – registros de los siglos XVI, XVII y XX. Preestreno del Festival Libre Cour en Barsac los días 21, 22 y 23 de julio de 2023. Reservas antes del 26 de junio de 2023 en el 06 81 05 04 94. Gratuito para menores de 10 años, 8? para menores de 16 años y 12? para adultos. Venta de entradas in situ hasta las 17.00 h. Organizado por el Comité de animación de Saint Aubin de Branne con el apoyo del ayuntamiento.

Konzertabend « FORTUNE » in der Kirche Notre-Dame de Saint Aubin de Branne, mit Romy ESTEVES am Lyrischen Gesang, Jérémy PERET an der Gitarre und Julien ESTEVES an den Percussions – Register 16., 17. und 20. Jahrhundert. Als Vorpremiere des Festivals Libre Cour in Barsac am 21., 22. und 23. Juli 2023. Reservierungen vor dem 26. Juni 2023 unter 06 81 05 04 94. Kostenlos bis 10 Jahre, 8 ? bis 16 Jahre und 12 ? darüber hinaus und Erwachsene. Kartenverkauf vor Ort bis 17 Uhr. Organisiert vom Comité d’animation de Saint Aubin de Branne mit Unterstützung der Stadtverwaltung.

Mise à jour le 2023-06-29 par OT Castillon-Pujols