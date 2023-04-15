Fête de l’Abeille, 15 avril 2023, Saint-Antonin-sur-Bayon.

Fragilisée par le réchauffement climatique, l’urbanisation de son habitat, l’abeille joue pourtant un rôle essentiel au bon fonctionnement de notre écosystème. Le Département organise « La Fête de l’Abeille » les 15 et 16 avril à la Maison Sainte-Victoire.

2023-04-15 à 10:00:00 ; fin : 2023-04-16 17:00:00. .

Saint-Antonin-sur-Bayon 13100 Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur



Weakened by global warming and the urbanization of its habitat, the bee plays an essential role in the proper functioning of our ecosystem. The Department organizes « The Bee Festival » on April 15 and 16 at the Maison Sainte-Victoire

Debilitada por el calentamiento climático y la urbanización de su hábitat, la abeja desempeña sin embargo un papel esencial en el buen funcionamiento de nuestro ecosistema. El Departamento organiza « La Fiesta de la Abeja » los días 15 y 16 de abril en la Maison Sainte-Victoire

Die Biene ist durch die globale Erwärmung und die Urbanisierung ihres Lebensraums geschwächt, spielt jedoch eine wichtige Rolle für das Funktionieren unseres Ökosystems. Das Département organisiert das « Bienenfest » am 15. und 16. April im Maison Sainte-Victoire

