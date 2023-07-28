Saint Antoine de Ficalba en fête Saint-Antoine-de-Ficalba, 28 juillet 2023, Saint-Antoine-de-Ficalba.

Saint-Antoine-de-Ficalba,Lot-et-Garonne

Au programme :

-19h : apéritif offert par la mairie

-20h : restauration sur place proposée par la mairie (melon, grillades, frites, chou à la crème et café).

2023-07-28 fin : 2023-07-28 . EUR.

Saint-Antoine-de-Ficalba 47340 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Program:

-7pm: aperitif offered by the town hall

-8pm: on-site catering provided by the Town Hall (melon, grilled meats, French fries, cream puff and coffee)

Programa:

-19.00 h: aperitivo ofrecido por el Ayuntamiento

-20.00 h: Catering ofrecido por el Ayuntamiento (melón, carnes a la brasa, patatas fritas, bollos de crema y café)

Auf dem Programm stehen:

-19 Uhr: Aperitif, der vom Rathaus angeboten wird

-20 Uhr: Restauration vor Ort, angeboten von der Mairie (Melone, Grillfleisch, Pommes frites, Kohl mit Sahne und Kaffee)

Mise à jour le 2023-07-17 par OT du Grand Villeneuvois – CDT47