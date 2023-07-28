Saint Antoine de Ficalba en fête Saint-Antoine-de-Ficalba
Saint Antoine de Ficalba en fête Saint-Antoine-de-Ficalba, 28 juillet 2023, Saint-Antoine-de-Ficalba.
Saint-Antoine-de-Ficalba,Lot-et-Garonne
Au programme :
-19h : apéritif offert par la mairie
-20h : restauration sur place proposée par la mairie (melon, grillades, frites, chou à la crème et café).
2023-07-28
Saint-Antoine-de-Ficalba 47340 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Program:
-7pm: aperitif offered by the town hall
-8pm: on-site catering provided by the Town Hall (melon, grilled meats, French fries, cream puff and coffee)
Programa:
-19.00 h: aperitivo ofrecido por el Ayuntamiento
-20.00 h: Catering ofrecido por el Ayuntamiento (melón, carnes a la brasa, patatas fritas, bollos de crema y café)
Auf dem Programm stehen:
-19 Uhr: Aperitif, der vom Rathaus angeboten wird
-20 Uhr: Restauration vor Ort, angeboten von der Mairie (Melone, Grillfleisch, Pommes frites, Kohl mit Sahne und Kaffee)
