mar 25 avril 2023
Accueil

Initiation au yoga au château Haut-Bourcier Château Haut-Bouricer Saint-Androny

Catégories d’Évènement:
Château Haut-Bouricer Le Coudonneau Saint-Androny 2023-06-09

Initiation au yoga au château Haut-Bourcier Château Haut-Bouricer, 9 juin 2023, Saint-Androny.

Nous vous proposons un week-end d’initiation au Yoga et à la Méditation à la Maison de Jean.
Nous avons le plaisir d’accueillir Janya Barbara Cottavoz, qui nous partagera son amour pour le Yoga, sa douceur et sa positive attitude.
Le Tout dans un cadre ressourçant..
2023-06-09 à ; fin : 2023-06-11 . .
Château Haut-Bouricer Le Coudonneau
Saint-Androny 33390 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine

We propose a weekend of initiation to Yoga and Meditation at the Maison de Jean.
We are pleased to welcome Janya Barbara Cottavoz, who will share with us her love for Yoga, her gentleness and her positive attitude.
All this in a rejuvenating environment.

Ofrecemos un fin de semana de iniciación al Yoga y a la Meditación en la Maison de Jean.
Nos complace dar la bienvenida a Janya Barbara Cottavoz, que compartirá con nosotros su amor por el Yoga, su gentileza y su actitud positiva.
Todo ello en un entorno rejuvenecedor.

Wir bieten Ihnen ein Wochenende mit einer Einführung in Yoga und Meditation im Maison de Jean an.
Wir freuen uns, Janya Barbara Cottavoz begrüßen zu dürfen, die ihre Liebe zum Yoga, ihre Sanftheit und ihre positive Einstellung mit uns teilen wird.
Das Ganze in einem ressourcenreichen Rahmen.

Mise à jour le 2023-04-19 par OT Saint-Ciers-sur-Gironde

Détails

Date:
9 juin 2023
Catégories d’Évènement:
,
Évènement Tags:

Autres

Lieu
Château Haut-Bouricer
Adresse
Château Haut-Bouricer Le Coudonneau
Ville
Saint-Androny
Departement
Gironde
Lieu Ville
Château Haut-Bouricer Saint-Androny

Cliquez ici pour ajouter gratuitement un événement dans cet agenda

Saint-Androny Gironde
Saint-Androny Gironde

CATÉGORIES POPULAIRES

MENTIONS LÉGALES - OURS

Copyright Unidivers Mag, France 2011-2029
Unidivers est un magazine associatif sans but lucratif (1901), culturel, social et solidaire. Il bénéficie de l'aide du Service civique. Il est reconnu par la République française Service de presse sous le numéro de Commission paritaire Presse : 0624W 91424.

SIREN : 529 400 566. Adresse du siège social : 18, rue Lanjuinais 35000 Rennes. Adresse de la rédaction : 10, rue Jean Guy 35000 Rennes. Téléphone : 02 56 01 81 51 Directeur de la publication : Laurent Kontzler. Rédacteur en chef et Webmaster : Nicolas Roberti. Comité de rédaction : voir la page dédiée.
Les articles de une sont des contenus originaux d'Unidivers. Les informations de l'agenda sont issues de contributions participatives, Open agenda et Datatourisme. Vous pouvez nous signaler tout contenu indésirable par téléphone au 02 56 01 81 51 ou par courriel : contact@unidivers.fr en mentionnant l'adresse url et le titre de l'article en question.

Suivez-nous sur les réseaux sociaux

Malgré des demandes répétées depuis 2012, le ministère de la Culture et la DRAC Bretagne refusent toujours d'accorder une subvention à Unidivers. Notre rédaction, composée de journalistes professionnels, dénonce cette mauvaise administration qui vise à soutenir les gros éditeurs de presse, dirigés par des intérêts privés, au détriment des indépendants, notamment des magazines de presse associatifs. Que devient la liberté de la presse quand seuls quelques groupes privilégiés sont encouragés à l'exercer ?