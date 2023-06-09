Initiation au yoga au château Haut-Bourcier Château Haut-Bouricer, 9 juin 2023, Saint-Androny.

Nous vous proposons un week-end d’initiation au Yoga et à la Méditation à la Maison de Jean.

Nous avons le plaisir d’accueillir Janya Barbara Cottavoz, qui nous partagera son amour pour le Yoga, sa douceur et sa positive attitude.

Le Tout dans un cadre ressourçant..

2023-06-09 à ; fin : 2023-06-11

Château Haut-Bouricer Le Coudonneau

Saint-Androny 33390 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



We propose a weekend of initiation to Yoga and Meditation at the Maison de Jean.

We are pleased to welcome Janya Barbara Cottavoz, who will share with us her love for Yoga, her gentleness and her positive attitude.

All this in a rejuvenating environment.

Ofrecemos un fin de semana de iniciación al Yoga y a la Meditación en la Maison de Jean.

Nos complace dar la bienvenida a Janya Barbara Cottavoz, que compartirá con nosotros su amor por el Yoga, su gentileza y su actitud positiva.

Todo ello en un entorno rejuvenecedor.

Wir bieten Ihnen ein Wochenende mit einer Einführung in Yoga und Meditation im Maison de Jean an.

Wir freuen uns, Janya Barbara Cottavoz begrüßen zu dürfen, die ihre Liebe zum Yoga, ihre Sanftheit und ihre positive Einstellung mit uns teilen wird.

Das Ganze in einem ressourcenreichen Rahmen.

