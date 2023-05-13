LE JARDIN DE LA FONT DE BEZOMBES, 13 mai 2023, Saint-André-de-Sangonis.

Visite guidée du jardin pour parler plus particulièrement des adaptations des plantes au climat méditerranéen et aborder le changement climatique.

Avec Gérard Simon, ancien pépiniériste..

2023-05-13 à ; fin : 2023-05-13 . EUR.

Saint-André-de-Sangonis 34725 Hérault Occitanie



Guided tour of the garden to talk more specifically about the adaptations of plants to the Mediterranean climate and to discuss climate change.

With Gérard Simon, former nurseryman.

Visita guiada al jardín para hablar más concretamente de las adaptaciones de las plantas al clima mediterráneo y debatir sobre el cambio climático.

Con Gérard Simon, antiguo viverista.

Führung durch den Garten, um insbesondere über die Anpassungen der Pflanzen an das mediterrane Klima zu sprechen und den Klimawandel zu thematisieren.

Mit Gérard Simon, ehemaliger Baumschulgärtner.

Mise à jour le 2023-04-08 par OT ST GUILHEM VALLEE DE L’HERAULT