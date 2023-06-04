DIALOGUES DES PLANTES À LA MIELLERIE DE VIELVIC – COMPAGNIE L’HIVER NU 21 Vielvic, 4 juin 2023, Saint-André-Capcèze.

Dialogues des plantes,

nouer, dénouer, renouer

expériences théâtrales pour entrer en relation avec les herbes qui nous entourent.

Et si notre théâtre, aujourd’hui, devenait le lieu où se joue une attention collective des humains à l’ensemble du viva….

2023-06-04 à ; fin : 2023-06-04 . EUR.

21 Vielvic

Saint-André-Capcèze 48800 Lozère Occitanie



Dialogues of plants,

knotting, untying, reconnecting

theatrical experiences to enter in relation with the herbs that surround us.

And if our theater, today, became the place where a collective attention of humans to the whole of life is played…

Diálogos de plantas,

anudar, desatar, volver a conectar

experimentos teatrales para entrar en relación con las hierbas que nos rodean.

¿Y si nuestro teatro, hoy, se convirtiera en el lugar donde se desarrolla una atención colectiva de los seres humanos a la totalidad de la vida?

Dialoge der Pflanzen,

verknüpfen, entknoten, neu verknüpfen

theatralische Experimente, um mit den Kräutern um uns herum in Beziehung zu treten.

In diesem Buch geht es um die Frage, wie die Menschen ihre Aufmerksamkeit auf das gesamte Leben richten können.

Mise à jour le 2023-05-11 par 48 – OT Mont Lozère