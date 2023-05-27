Viadène Raid Aventure, 27 mai 2023, Saint-Amans-des-Cots.

Féru de Raid, Vttiste des dimanches ensoleillés, orienteur dans l’âme, adepte du D+, curieux de découvrir la pratique, on a tous le profil idéal pour s’inscrire au Viadene Raid Aventure !.

2023-05-27 à ; fin : 2023-05-28 . .

Saint-Amans-des-Cots 12460 Aveyron Occitanie



Raid enthusiast, Vttiste of the sunny Sundays, orienteer in the heart, adept of the D+, curious to discover the practice, we have all the ideal profile to register for the Viadene Raid Adventure!

Aficionados al raid, ciclistas de montaña de domingo soleado, orientadores de corazón, entusiastas del D+, curiosos por descubrir la práctica, ¡todos tenemos el perfil ideal para inscribirnos en el Viadene Raid Adventure!

Raid-Begeisterte, Mountainbiker an sonnigen Sonntagen, Orientierungsläufer mit Leib und Seele, Anhänger von D+, Neugierige, die die Praxis entdecken wollen – wir alle haben das ideale Profil, um uns für das Viadene Raid Aventure anzumelden!

