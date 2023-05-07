Troc aux plants, 7 mai 2023, Saint-Aigny.

13ème troc aux plants avec un marché de produits locaux, vide-greniers et restauration sur place..

Dimanche 2023-05-07 à 09:00:00 ; fin : 2023-05-07 . EUR.

Saint-Aigny 36300 Indre Centre-Val de Loire



13th Plant Swap with a market of local products, garage sale and catering on the spot.

13º Intercambio de plantas con mercado de productos locales, venta de garaje y catering in situ.

13. Troc aux plants mit einem Markt mit lokalen Produkten, einem Flohmarkt und Verpflegung vor Ort.

Mise à jour le 2023-04-17 par ADT INDRE