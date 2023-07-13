Festival Mesclazik Quartier de Couat, 13 juillet 2023, Saint-Affrique.

Le Ville de Saint-Affrique souhaite se forger une visibilité grâce à un rendez-vous incontournable : le Festival Mesclazik à la Gravière. Ce sera LE rendez-vous musical de l’été avec en tête d’affiche le célèbre trio des Trois Cafés Gourmands..

2023-07-13 à ; fin : 2023-07-13 . 20 EUR.

Quartier de Couat

Saint-Affrique 12400 Aveyron Occitanie



The City of Saint-Affrique wishes to forge a visibility thanks to an unavoidable appointment: the Mesclazik Festival at the Gravière. This will be THE musical event of the summer with the famous trio of the Trois Cafés Gourmands as headliner.

La ciudad de Saint-Affrique quiere darse a conocer con una cita ineludible: el Festival Mesclazik en la Gravière. Será EL acontecimiento musical del verano, con el famoso trío de los Trois Cafés Gourmands como cabeza de cartel.

Die Stadt Saint-Affrique möchte sich mit einem unumgänglichen Termin einen Namen machen: dem Festival Mesclazik à la Gravière. Es wird DAS Musikereignis des Sommers sein, mit dem berühmten Trio der Trois Cafés Gourmands als Headliner.

