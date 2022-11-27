Concert par Francis Jacob : « L’échantillon d’intégrale Bach » IX : orgue et clavecin Saessolsheim église St-Jean Baptiste, 27 novembre 2022, Saessolsheim.

Concert par Francis Jacob : « L’échantillon d’intégrale Bach » IX : orgue et clavecin Dimanche 27 novembre, 16h30 Saessolsheim église St-Jean Baptiste

Entrée gratuite – libre participation (plateau à la sortie).

9è concert d’une série consacrée à l’œuvre d’orgue et de clavecin de J.-S. Bach à Saessolsheim, par Francis Jacob, professeur au conservatoire de Strasbourg.

Entrée gratuite – libre participation (plateau à la sortie).

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2022-11-27T16:30:00+01:00

2022-11-27T18:00:00+01:00

