Spectacle d’improvisation Saché, 16 décembre 2023, Saché.

Saché,Indre-et-Loire

Impro école, spectacle amateur d’improvisation théâtrale. Sur inscription auprès de la Mairie..

Samedi 2023-12-16 20:30:00 fin : 2023-12-16 23:00:00. EUR.

Saché 37190 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire



Impro école, amateur theatrical improv show. Please register with the Town Hall.

Impro école, espectáculo de improvisación teatral amateur. Inscripción obligatoria en el Ayuntamiento.

Impro école, Amateurvorstellung von Improvisationstheater. Auf Anmeldung bei der Stadtverwaltung.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-23 par Azay-Chinon Val de Loire Tourisme