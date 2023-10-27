Festival Ar(t)chipel – Kristina Sedlerova Villanen Saché, 27 octobre 2023, Saché.

Saché,Indre-et-Loire

Pour la première édition du Festival AR(t)CHIPEL, l’artiste présente un projet global intitulé Transfert, (salutations à Balzac). Une œuvre multiforme qui se déploie dans l’espace de l’Atelier Calder et face à la vallée de l’Indre..

2023-10-27 fin : 2023-11-05 17:00:00. .

Saché 37190 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire



For the first edition of the AR(t)CHIPEL Festival, the artist presents a global project entitled Transfert, (salutations to Balzac). This multi-faceted work unfolds in the space of the Atelier Calder, facing the Indre valley.

Para la primera edición del Festival AR(t)CHIPEL, el artista presenta un proyecto global titulado Transfert, (saludos a Balzac). Una obra polifacética que se despliega en el espacio del Atelier Calder y se asoma al valle del Indre.

Für die erste Ausgabe des Festivals AR(t)CHIPEL präsentiert der Künstler ein Gesamtprojekt mit dem Titel Transfer, (Grüße an Balzac). Ein vielgestaltiges Werk, das sich im Raum des Atelier Calder und mit Blick auf das Tal der Indre entfaltet.

