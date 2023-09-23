Dirty Folk Party Saché, 23 septembre 2023, Saché.

Festival Rock celtique avec à l’affiche :

– KRAKIN’ KELLYS

– Celt & Piper

– Saints and Sinners

Accueil à partir de 15 H et Début Concert 19 h..

Samedi 2023-09-23 15:00:00 fin : 2023-09-23 . 13 EUR.

Saché 37190 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire



Celtic Rock Festival featuring :

– KRAKIN’ KELLYS

– Celt & Piper

– Saints and Sinners

Reception from 3 pm and Concert starts at 7 pm.

Festival de Rock Celta con :

– KRAKIN’ KELLYS

– Celtas y gaiteros

– Santos y Pecadores

Recepción a partir de las 15.00 h. y concierto a partir de las 19.00 h.

Celtic Rock Festival mit u. a. :

– KRAKIN’ KELLYS

– Celt & Piper

– Saints and Sinners

Empfang ab 15 Uhr und Beginn Konzert 19 Uhr.

