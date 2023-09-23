Dirty Folk Party Saché
Catégories d’Évènement:
Dirty Folk Party Saché, 23 septembre 2023, Saché.
Saché,Indre-et-Loire
Festival Rock celtique avec à l’affiche :
– KRAKIN’ KELLYS
– Celt & Piper
– Saints and Sinners
Accueil à partir de 15 H et Début Concert 19 h..
Samedi 2023-09-23 15:00:00 fin : 2023-09-23 . 13 EUR.
Saché 37190 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire
Celtic Rock Festival featuring :
– KRAKIN’ KELLYS
– Celt & Piper
– Saints and Sinners
Reception from 3 pm and Concert starts at 7 pm.
Festival de Rock Celta con :
– KRAKIN’ KELLYS
– Celtas y gaiteros
– Santos y Pecadores
Recepción a partir de las 15.00 h. y concierto a partir de las 19.00 h.
Celtic Rock Festival mit u. a. :
– KRAKIN’ KELLYS
– Celt & Piper
– Saints and Sinners
Empfang ab 15 Uhr und Beginn Konzert 19 Uhr.
Mise à jour le 2023-06-30 par Azay-Chinon Val de Loire Tourisme