Saché en fête Saché, 14 juillet 2023, Saché.

Saché,Indre-et-Loire

La municipalité et ses associations se sont mobilisées pour concocter un weekend de 3 jours d’animations pour petits et grands.

Cerise sur le gâteau, il sera finalement possible de tirer un feu d’artifice le soir de la fête nationale, dans le jardin public..

Samedi 2023-07-14 09:00:00 fin : 2023-07-16 18:00:00. .

Saché 37190 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire



The municipality and its associations have mobilized to concoct a 3-day weekend of entertainment for young and old.

The icing on the cake will be a fireworks display on the evening of the national holiday, in the public garden.

El ayuntamiento y sus asociaciones han hecho todo lo posible para organizar un fin de semana de tres días de diversión para grandes y pequeños.

La guinda del pastel la pondrá un castillo de fuegos artificiales en los jardines públicos la noche del día festivo.

Die Gemeinde und ihre Vereine haben sich mobilisiert, um ein dreitägiges Wochenende mit Animationen für Groß und Klein zusammenzustellen.

Als Sahnehäubchen gibt es am Abend des Nationalfeiertags ein Feuerwerk im öffentlichen Garten.

Mise à jour le 2023-07-10 par Azay-Chinon Val de Loire Tourisme