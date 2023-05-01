MARCHE DU 1ER MAI 4 rue Sainte Chrétienne, 1 mai 2023, Rustroff.

L’ACLR organise une marche le 1er mai. Deux circuits sont proposés : un parcours de 5 km et un parcours de 8 km. Départ à partir de 9h00 de la salle des fêtes de Rustroff. Possibilité de restauration sur place. Réservation obligatoire au 07 70 99 02 48.. Tout public

Lundi 2023-05-01 à 09:00:00 ; fin : 2023-05-01 . 18 EUR.

4 rue Sainte Chrétienne

Rustroff 57480 Moselle Grand Est



The ACLR is organizing a walk on May 1st. Two circuits are proposed: a 5 km circuit and an 8 km circuit. Departure from 9:00 am from the village hall of Rustroff. Possibility of catering on the spot. Reservation required at 07 70 99 02 48.

La ACLR organiza una marcha el 1 de mayo. Se proponen dos recorridos: uno de 5 km y otro de 8 km. Salida del ayuntamiento de Rustroff a las 9h. Posibilidad de catering in situ. Reserva obligatoria en el 07 70 99 02 48.

Der ACLR organisiert am 1. Mai eine Wanderung. Es werden zwei Strecken angeboten: eine Strecke von 5 km und eine Strecke von 8 km. Start ab 9.00 Uhr am Festsaal von Rustroff. Es besteht die Möglichkeit, vor Ort zu essen. Reservierung erforderlich unter 07 70 99 02 48.

Mise à jour le 2023-04-13 par TROIS FRONTIERES TOURISME