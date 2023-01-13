RUNGIS, LE VENTRE DE PARIS La Ferté-Bernard La Ferté-Bernard Catégories d’évènement: La Ferté-Bernard

Sarthe Mauger voyages vous présente.

Un déplacement pour le marché de Rungis.

Sous réservation.

Tarif : 132€/adulte, visite interdite aux enfants de moins de 13 ans.

Départ de la Ferté-Bernard, Avenue du Général de Gaulle pour Rungis, Rue de Strasbourg. +33 2 43 93 07 77 La Ferté-Bernard

